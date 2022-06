MENDOCINO, Calif. (KERO) — A gas station in Mendocino is now charging nearly $10 a gallon and that officially makes it the most expensive gas in the country.

Schlafer's Auto Repair is selling supreme unleaded at $9.91 a gallon, while regular is $9.60 in the small coastal town north of San Francisco.

GasBuddy shows most average prices in California a little more than $5 dollars a gallon.

Still not cheap but it's about half the price of what motorists are paying in Mendocino.