SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Gas price gouging law in effect, Gov. Newsom looks to hold 'big oil accountable'

Governor Gavin Newsom's gas price gouging law officially went into effect on Monday. The goal is to protect Californians from extreme spikes in gas prices.

A new division called Petroleum Market Oversight has been established to hold oil companies accountable. It does so by authorizing the California Energy Commission to penalize those in the oil industry that violate the price gouging law. The law requires companies to file daily reports on the market and imports.

Newsom says he's holding big oil accountable and keeping money in the pockets of state residents.