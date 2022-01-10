Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Gavin Newsom wants health coverage for all immigrants

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2021. On Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, Newsom will unveil his proposed 2022-2023 budget plan.
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 10:59 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 13:59:10-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to make California the first state to cover everyone under its Medicaid plan regardless of their immigration status. It’s part of his effort to address what he termed five of the most populous state’s “biggest challenges” in a $286 billion budget proposal Monday.

They include the surging coronavirus pandemic; wildfires and drought worsened by global warming; homelessness; income inequality; and public safety, including combatting a recent flurry of coordinated smash-and-grab robberies.

The state already covers younger and older low income residents who are in the country illegally. Now Newsom wants state lawmakers to cover the remainder.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later