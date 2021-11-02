Watch
Giant 'corpse plant' draws crowds in SoCal

Kathy Willens/AP
An Amorphophallus titanum begins to bloom at the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG), Thursday, July 28, 2016, in New York. The rare plant releases scent during its brief 24–36-hour peak, like the smell of rotting flesh, the reason the plant is popularly known as the corpse flower.
Posted at 12:19 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 15:19:39-04

ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) — The bloom of a giant and stinky Sumatran flower nicknamed a “corpse plant” because it smells like a dead body is drawing huge crowds to a Southern California botanical garden.

The bloom of the Amorphophallus titanum plant started Sunday afternoon at the San Diego Botanic Gardens in Encinitas. By Monday morning, timed-entry tickets were sold out.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says more than 5,000 people are expected to visit the garden by Tuesday evening. The bloom of the “corpse plant” lasts just 48 hours and during its peak it emits a putrid odor of rotting flesh to attract carrion beetles and flesh flies that help in the pollination process.

