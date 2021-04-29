Gigantic Stratolaunch aircraft takes off on 2nd test flight

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — The gigantic Stratolaunch aircraft has taken off for the second time.

The six-engine jet with the world’s longest wingspan took off from Mojave Air and Space Port Thursday morning, two years after its maiden flight.

Named Roc, the twin-fuselage aircraft has a wingspan of 385 feet. It was developed by Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, who died just months before it flew for the first time in April 2019.

Allen intended to use it as a carrier aircraft for space launches.

New owners initially plan to use it as a carrier aircraft for launches of reusable hypersonic flight research vehicles.