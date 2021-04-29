Watch
Gigantic Stratolaunch aircraft takes off on 2nd test flight

Matt Hartman/AP
Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan , makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, Calif., Saturday, April 13, 2019. Founded by the late billionaire Paul G. Allen, Stratolaunch is vying to be a contender in the market for air-launching small satellites. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman)
Stratolaunch
Posted at 9:31 AM, Apr 29, 2021
MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — The gigantic Stratolaunch aircraft has taken off for the second time.

The six-engine jet with the world’s longest wingspan took off from Mojave Air and Space Port Thursday morning, two years after its maiden flight.

Named Roc, the twin-fuselage aircraft has a wingspan of 385 feet. It was developed by Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, who died just months before it flew for the first time in April 2019.

Allen intended to use it as a carrier aircraft for space launches.

New owners initially plan to use it as a carrier aircraft for launches of reusable hypersonic flight research vehicles.

