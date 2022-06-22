Girl's firefighting cam begins in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — For the very first time, a firefighter training camp for young women has begun in Shasta County. Camp Cinder is hosting girls from the entire California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection northern region which covers the Bay Area all the way up to the Oregon border.

The girls will learn how to fight wildfires, structure fires, and even how to rescue someone drowning in Shasta Lake.

One CALFIRE official emphasized that with recent staffing shortages, adding a diverse group of workers is more important than ever.

"In general, it’s hard to find workers these days. There is a labor shortage so we can’t just be appealing to half of the population," says CAL FIRE Deputy Chief Katie Mason. "Also, we want people who think differently. If everyone thinks the same then you only have one approach to a problem. But if we have people with different backgrounds and experiences and ways of thinking, then we are going to do a better job."

Out of 200 applicants, the 30 best were chosen for this unique opportunity.

Mason says the girls will receive information about how to pursue their careers in the fire service, along with information about a scholarship program.