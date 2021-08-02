Gold artifacts stolen from Sacramento History Museum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — The Sacramento History Museum is picking up the pieces after a man broke into the museum and stole artifacts made of gold. The break-in happened early Saturday morning.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect breaking in and the museum says their alarms worked properly although the suspect left the scene before police could arrive.

The man proceeded to smash three display cases, successfully breaking into the third, making off with artifacts made of gold.

"It was clear they knew where they were going and what they wanted to do within the time frame. And it was very quick," said the director of the museum. "It's the first time this has ever happened here at the Sacramento History Museum. We've been here for 35 years."

The value of the artifacts is not known.