Good weather aids firefighters in California's coastal range

Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2020 file photo Firefighters battling the Bond Fire haul a hose while working to save a home in the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif. California's U.S. senators and several representatives asked the heads of the departments of Agriculture and Interior to transition their agencies to a year-round wildland workforce because conflagrations are no longer limited to traditional fire seasons. The move would require reclassifying more seasonal federal firefighter positions as permanent. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 19:13:16-04

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — An influx of moist and cool ocean air is helping to suppress a forest fire burning in California coastal mountains near a Buddhist monastery south of Big Sur.

Authorities say the Willow Fire remains at just under 4.5 square miles and is 13% contained Wednesday. The improved conditions are expected to continue for a day or so. On the eastern side of California, a wildfire in the Whitney Portal area of the Sierra Nevada was relatively calm overnight after growing to more than 600 acres but winds are a concern.

The area is a starting point for hikers climbing Mount Whitney.

