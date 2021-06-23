Good weather aids firefighters in California's coastal range

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — An influx of moist and cool ocean air is helping to suppress a forest fire burning in California coastal mountains near a Buddhist monastery south of Big Sur.

Authorities say the Willow Fire remains at just under 4.5 square miles and is 13% contained Wednesday. The improved conditions are expected to continue for a day or so. On the eastern side of California, a wildfire in the Whitney Portal area of the Sierra Nevada was relatively calm overnight after growing to more than 600 acres but winds are a concern.

The area is a starting point for hikers climbing Mount Whitney.