Google again delays return to office due to COVID surges

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google is once again postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-January 2022. The internet search giant is also to requiring all employees to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened.
Posted at 1:31 PM, Aug 31, 2021
(AP) — Google is once again postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-January. The internet search giant is also to requiring all employees to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened.

The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. That is leading companies to delay or scrap return-to-office plans after nearly two years of people working from home.

CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post Tuesday that Google is delaying its return to offices until Jan. 10.

