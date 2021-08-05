Watch
GOP endorsement fight next test for California recall rivals

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
From left, Republican candidates for California Governor John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose participate in a debate at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Yorba Linda, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a Sept. 14 recall election that could remove him from office.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Aug 05, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The next test for Republican candidates who hope to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a September recall election comes this weekend with a fight over a coveted endorsement by the California Republican Party.

The competition for the party’s prized stamp already has set off infighting within the GOP.

There is no clear favorite among candidates who qualified to compete for the nod — conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, state legislator Kevin Kiley and former congressman Doug Ose.

The endorsement fight comes just days after a kickoff GOP debate did little to reorder the field.

