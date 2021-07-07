Watch
GOP lawmaker joins recall race targeting California governor

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - This Aug. 31, 2017, file photo shows Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Kiley announced on Twitter on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that he is running in the Sept. 14, recall election in an attempt to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Kevin Kiley
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 14:48:43-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California lawmaker is joining the growing list of Republican candidates hoping to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is one of Newsom's most vocal critics at the Statehouse and announced on Twitter that he would enter the race. He says he faults the governor for “special interest corruption” and promises to be an antidote to the governor’s “neglectful approach” to governing.

The 36-year-old lawyer from the suburban Sacramento is seen as a rising personality in the state GOP.

The recall's organizer has said Kiley could unite those backing the effort to remove Newsom.

