GOP leaders reverse push for California recall endorsement

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
From left, Republican candidates for California Governor John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose participate in a debate at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Yorba Linda, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a Sept. 14 recall election that could remove him from office.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Aug 06, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two powerful California Republicans are urging members of the state GOP to withhold an endorsement in the Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The California Republican Party has been squabbling over whether to anoint a single candidate with its stamp of approval in a meeting scheduled for Saturday.

In an email obtained by The Associated Press, GOP national committee members Harmeet Dhillon and Shawn Steel urged party delegates not to endorse a candidate.

With a large field of GOP contenders, they said the party shouldn't risk discouraging voters whose favorite candidates might get snubbed.

