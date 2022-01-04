Watch
GOP's Elder to raise funds for Congress, skip Newsom rematch

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
In this July 14, 2021, file photo, gubernatorial candidate and radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Elder, the top-finishing Republican in the 2020 California recall election that sought to remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, announced he's establishing a PAC to raise funds for House and Senate candidates and will not attempt a rematch with Newsom this year.
Larry Elder
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Larry Elder is bypassing a possible rematch with California Gov. Gavin Newsom this year to raise money for House and Senate candidates.

Elder emerged last year as the GOP’s star candidate in the failed recall election that sought to remove Newsom from office. There has been widespread speculation about his political future.

His fundraising arm — the Elder for America PAC — will give him a platform to remain politically visible while channeling funds to contests around the country, a familiar strategy for potential future candidates. Elder did not rule out another run for public office.

Newsom is seeking a second term this year.

