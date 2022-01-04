GOP's Elder to raise funds for Congress, skip Newsom rematch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Larry Elder is bypassing a possible rematch with California Gov. Gavin Newsom this year to raise money for House and Senate candidates.

Elder emerged last year as the GOP’s star candidate in the failed recall election that sought to remove Newsom from office. There has been widespread speculation about his political future.

His fundraising arm — the Elder for America PAC — will give him a platform to remain politically visible while channeling funds to contests around the country, a familiar strategy for potential future candidates. Elder did not rule out another run for public office.

Newsom is seeking a second term this year.