Gov. Newsom calls GOP rivals 'anti-vax,' but are they?

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this April 1, 2021, file photo, Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary, California Health and Human Services, left, inoculates California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. The recall election that cuIminates on Sept. 14 was largely driven by frustration with Newsom's sweeping coronavirus orders that closed schools, businesses and in turn, cost millions of jobs. In a television ad this week, Newsom's campaign blasted his Republican rivals as anti-vaxers, however the top GOP candidates, Larry, Elder, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and John Cox all say they have been vaccinated against the virus and none has flatly said the vaccines are dangerous. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Mark Ghaly, Gavin Newsom
Posted at 5:16 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 20:16:04-04

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has been attacking his Republican rivals as “anti-vax” as he looks to keep his job in a recall election. He has framed the Sept. 14 election as a life-or-death decision.

Newsom says if he's replaced by one of the Republicans, then COVID cases will soar and so will deaths.

Newsom, however, is taking liberties with his characterization. The top GOP candidates -– Larry Elder, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and John Cox -– that he says are anti-vax all say they have been vaccinated.

All also have said people should get the shot if they wish but that government shouldn't force them.

However, some also have at times shared misinformation about coronavirus and vaccines.

