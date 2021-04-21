Watch
Gov. Newsom declares drought emergency for Mendocino, Sonoma counties

Courtesy Office of the Governor of California/Twitter
Gov. Newsom declares drought emergency for Mendocino, Sonoma counties
Posted at 1:54 PM, Apr 21, 2021
(AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared an emergency executive order in two Northern California counties in response to particularly bad drought conditions there.

Wednesday’s announcement affects Mendocino and Sonoma counties.

It comes as California is expected to face another devastating wildfire season after a winter with little precipitation. He appeared at Lake Mendocino for the announcement.

The state Department of Water Resources says this is the fourth driest year on record statewide, especially in the northern two-thirds of the state.

Newsom noted that three-quarters of the western United States is in what's called a megadrought.

