Gov. Newsom launches campaign against recall effort

Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. A federal appeals court has denied a Southern California church's request to overturn the state's coronavirus restrictions barring worship services indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sacramento Bee says Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves the door open for addressing Gov. Gavin Newsom administration's limits on church attendance if a California county is in a less-restrictive COVID-19 tier. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)
Posted at 1:31 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 16:31:14-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom established a political committee to begin raising money to defend his seat in a potential recall election, the strongest acknowledgment to date that he expects to be on the ballot this year.

The committee started their effort Monday with an advertisement attacking the attempted recall as a power grab by Republicans.

Under state rules, Newsom alone is allowed to raise money in unlimited amounts, while other candidates must adhere to contribution limits.

Recall supporters say they have collected enough petition signatures to place the proposal on the ballot. But that has not been verified by election officials.

