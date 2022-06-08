Gov. Newsom signs order to prevent baby formula price gouging

(KERO) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday seeking to prevent price gouging on baby formula.

The order prohibits selling infant formula for more than 10 percent of the price charged on Feb. 17th. It also allows the state's Department of Justice and Attorney General’s Office, district attorneys and local law enforcement to take action on sellers who are price gouging.

“California continues to take urgent action to support families feeling the impacts of the nationwide formula shortage," said Newsom.

"We’re connecting families in need with helpful resources and working to improve access for all parents and caregivers to keep California families safe and healthy.”

The California Department of Public Health’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program has also expanded the list of formula brands eligible to more than 130 to try to ease the shortage.