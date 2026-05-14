Gov. Newsom's former chief of staff pleads guilty to federal bank fraud and wire fraud conspiracy

CALIFORNIA - (KERO) — Dana Williamson, the former chief of staff to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud.

Williamson was originally charged with 23 federal counts. Among the charges, she was accused of co-conspiring in a scheme to steal about $225,000 from a dormant campaign account belonging to Xavier Becerra.

At the time of the alleged scheme, Becerra was serving as the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary under President Biden.

Williamson faces a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison on the conspiracy charge, along with a fine of $1 million.

She served as Newsom's chief of staff for about 2 years before leaving in November 2024.

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