Governor, AG, CHP announce charges in million dollar theft scheme

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Highway Patrol, announced Tuesday that four people have been charged for allegedly stealing more than $1 million dollars worth of goods from cargo trucks carrying Xbox and Acer products.

The alleged thefts happened between February and June of 2022 across multiple California counties, including Tulare, Tehama, Kern, and Los Angeles Counties.

Bonta has made organized crime a top priority for his term as the state's attorney general, and is asking the public to submit any complaints or tips about this or any other organized criminal activity to his office through the California Department of Justice's website.

