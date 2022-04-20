Governor Gavin Newsom addresses water, energy challenges

OROVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom addressed water and energy challenges in Oroville Tuesday as the state continues through a changing climate.

The Newsom administration is investing more than $5 billion over three years to secure and expand water supplies, bolster drought contingency plans, And support drinking and wastewater infrastructure. This comes as the state enters its third dry year in a row.

Farmers, seeing little to no water this year, are being forced to plant fewer crops. Wells are running dry across the state.

Newsom's administration is investing another $8 million to increase outreach efforts. The goal is to persuade Californians to voluntarily cut back on usage.

Newsom is also proposing $2-billion to spur clean energy projects across the state and bolster grid reliability.