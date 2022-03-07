Watch
Governor Gavin Newsom calls on California businesses to support Ukraine

Newsom signed an executive order
Vadim Ghirda/AP
People board a Kyiv-bound train on a platform in Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.<br/><br/>
Posted at 9:10 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 12:10:07-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom is calling on businesses statewide to take action and support Ukraine.

On Friday, Newsom signed an executive order directing state agencies and departments to ensure their contractors are complying with economic sanctions in response to Russia's attacks on Ukraine. The order halts financial transactions with Russian entities among other things.

Newsom met with Ukrainian officials in San Francisco on Friday expressing the state's solidarity with the Ukrainian community.

Meanwhile, for the second Sunday in a row, thousands of people flooded the state capitol in support of Ukraine. A dozen community leaders and lawmakers spoke at the rally.

Organizers also led a march around the capital.

