Governor Gavin Newsom lays out California Comeback Plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom will join state and local leaders in Los Angeles County Tuesday afternoon to lay out the California Comeback Plan.

Newsom signed Senate Bill 129 on Monday which addresses the state's budget agreement for 2021-2022. The budget includes the massive economic recovery package -- the $100 billion California Comeback Plan. Officials say it focuses on providing immediate relief to those hit hardest by the pandemic including small businesses.

Newsom says it will confront homelessness, public schools, wildfire resilience, and more.