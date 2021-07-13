Watch
Governor Gavin Newsom lays out California Comeback Plan

Budget includes $100 billion in funding.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
In this photo taken Tuesday April 14, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. California lawmakers are launching hearings Thursday to gather more details on Newsom's spending during the pandemic and the $1 billion contract he entered for protective masks. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Governor Gavin Newsom
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 15:27:53-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom will join state and local leaders in Los Angeles County Tuesday afternoon to lay out the California Comeback Plan.

Newsom signed Senate Bill 129 on Monday which addresses the state's budget agreement for 2021-2022. The budget includes the massive economic recovery package -- the $100 billion California Comeback Plan. Officials say it focuses on providing immediate relief to those hit hardest by the pandemic including small businesses.

Newsom says it will confront homelessness, public schools, wildfire resilience, and more.

