Governor Gavin Newsom pushes school reopening as many districts resist

Jae C. Hong/AP
Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner, right, and Gabriela Rodriguez, principal of Heliotrope Avenue Elementary School, pose for photos on the first day of in-person learning in Maywood, Calif., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. More than a year after the pandemic forced all of California's schools to close classroom doors, some of the state's largest school districts are slowly beginning to reopen this week for in-person instruction. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 3:46 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 18:51:05-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging all California schools to reopen, emphasizing that there are no state or health barriers to getting children back into classrooms and ending distance learning.

His frustration was evident at an event Wednesday. He said money is not an object now, just an excuse.

Newsom has said he plans to lift most of California’s coronavirus restrictions June 15 in an effort to reopen the state to business-as-usual.

The governor says he's given school districts everything they've asked for, yet many have still not reopened or intend to offer only partial in-person learning when they do.

Those that are offering in-person classes are largely elementary schools.

