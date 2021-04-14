Governor Gavin Newsom pushes school reopening as many districts resist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging all California schools to reopen, emphasizing that there are no state or health barriers to getting children back into classrooms and ending distance learning.

His frustration was evident at an event Wednesday. He said money is not an object now, just an excuse.

Newsom has said he plans to lift most of California’s coronavirus restrictions June 15 in an effort to reopen the state to business-as-usual.

The governor says he's given school districts everything they've asked for, yet many have still not reopened or intend to offer only partial in-person learning when they do.

Those that are offering in-person classes are largely elementary schools.