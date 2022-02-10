Governor Gavin Newsom signs COVID sick leave bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — On Wednesday Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation to bring back COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave through the end of September. The signing follows on the heels of Monday's action by the state legislature to pass the bill.

Newsom shared more details: "Going through the details of what we are advancing here today, the $6.1 billion in tax relief and/or grants and the work to advance our paid sick leave with a retroactivity clause that goes back to January to keep employees, keep patrons, keep employers safe and healthy and businesses open."

The bill now requires many companies to give workers up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick from the coronavirus. The legislation would apply to all businesses with 26 or more employees.

The COVID-19 sick leave would be retroactive and cover COVID-related absences since January of this year. This new law will make California the fourth state to require paid time off for workers who get sick with the COVID.

Meanwhile, local Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong issued a statement following the governor's press conference saying that the way the governor presented the new legislation was confusing.

“The Governor’s press release brings on confusion by implying that the unfunded mandate to require employers to give two paid weeks of sick leave is offset by the restoration of tax credits. Senate Bill 114 and Senate Bill 113 are two completely different measures. SB 114 is an unfunded mandate that could bankrupt a struggling mom-and-pop shop, restaurant or nonprofit, and the Governor must acknowledge the difficulties they face caused by this law. SB 113 restores unrelated research and development tax credits and net operating loss deductions that the Governor took away, and Republicans fought to restore last year.”