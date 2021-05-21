Governor Gavin Newsom to discuss state's reopening plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California is just under a month from getting rid of its tiered re-opening system. Friday morning Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to provide more information on the state's next steps.

The governor is still maintaining that the state is on track for a June 15th re-opening. Newsom says he wants to give businesses time to plan accordingly. He continued to say that the state is making good progress towards reopening as planned.

"While we've seen a decline... we've also seen a little bit of stability which gives me confidence we're going to get to June 15th and maybe we'll get there sooner," said Newsom.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available