Governor Gavin Newsom to discuss state's reopening plan

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2021, file photo, a sign reading "Welcome Back Now Open" is posted on the window of a Morton's Steakhouse restaurant as a man works inside in San Francisco. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Monday, April 5 that the U.S. services sector, which employs most Americans, recorded record growth in March as orders, hiring and prices all surged. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California is just under a month from getting rid of its tiered re-opening system. Friday morning Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to provide more information on the state's next steps.

The governor is still maintaining that the state is on track for a June 15th re-opening. Newsom says he wants to give businesses time to plan accordingly. He continued to say that the state is making good progress towards reopening as planned.

"While we've seen a decline... we've also seen a little bit of stability which gives me confidence we're going to get to June 15th and maybe we'll get there sooner," said Newsom.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available

