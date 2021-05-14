Governor Gavin Newsom to provide budget update on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KERO) — Friday Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce his updated budget proposal to the state legislature including that $100 billion surplus of state revenue and federal coronavirus dollars.

Newsom gave the original budget plan back in January to spend $227 billion this fiscal year. The governor's plan put a focus on vaccinating Californians, getting students back into the classroom, and repairing the damage done from the pandemic.

The original plan revealed that the pandemic drained much of the state's reserves. As California went from a budget surplus to a budget deficit in 2020. The pandemic caused the state to cut raises and salaries, as well as other government spending to get through the pandemic.

Now the state has extra money and is looking to spend it.

The governor has held several press briefings in the past week announcing plans to spend that money throughout this past week. On Thursday he asked lawmakers to add $1.5 billion to a state program that provides grants to small businesses. The increase would boost the program's budget from $2.5 billion to $4 billion.

Another proposal would add another $12 billion to the state's struggle with homelessness. The state would expand Project Homekey and convert existing buildings such as motels into housing units. Other money would go towards helping with care services for the homeless.

Newsom is also looking to expand the Golden State stimulus package that was aimed to give residents of California an additional stimulus payment. Two-thirds of Californians are eligible for the $600 check with families receiving an additional $500 bucks.

But why rush to spend the money?

Earlier this week 23ABC spoke to Dave Anderson from the Moneywise Guys who explains that the governor has too according to a lesser-known law.

"There was a voter-approved amendment in I believe 1979 that said if we have too much revenue we have to give that back in the form of a rebate," said Anderson.

This law is known as the Gann Limit.

So in part, the governor has no choice. Now where they spend it and how they spend it they do have a choice on that.

On Monday Newsom announced that the state would cross the limit. That would make it the second time in the state's history that the law has taken effect.