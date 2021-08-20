Governor Gavin Newsom urges voters not to fill out the second question in recall election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — With ballots going out to millions across the state the governor is now urging California voters to not only vote no on the recall election but not fill out the second question that would decide who to replace him if he loses.

Newsom spoke with our sister station in San Diego about some of the issues that California faces saying that in order for him to handle those he needs to stay in office.

Covering California EXCLUSIVE: Newsom on recall effort, COVID response Mark Saunders

"I want folks to know I see what you see on the streets. The sidewalks. The encampments. How dirty things are. $12 billion commitment to get serious about homelessness and housing affordability in this state. If we're going to hit the ground running we've got to defeat this recall."

Every registered voter will receive a ballot in the mail. They have already been sent out. Once you fill out the ballot you can send it through the mail or drop it off at the elections office.

Meanwhile, one of the leading candidates in the election is now facing accusations that he brandished a gun towards his ex-finance. Speaking with the Associated Press, Alexandra Datig provided documents describing her 18-month relationship with talk show host Larry Elder. She claims Elder was "verbally and psychologically abusive while loaded on marijuana."

Elder then responded to those allegations providing a statement saying that he would never brandish a gun and that allegations such as these are the reason why people do not get into politics.

The third recall debate between Republican candidates will take place this weekend. It's being held in San Jose on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Currently, John Cox, Anthony Tremino, Sam Gallucci and Jenny Rae La Roux have all said they will take part. Larry Elder and Caitlyn Jenner have declined to attend.