Governor Gavin Newsom's Golden State Stimulus payments start going out Friday

Mark Lennihan/AP
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Aug 27, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California residents will soon have a little extra money in their wallets. Governor Gavin Newsom's Golden State Stimulus payments will start going out Friday. The money comes from Newsom's tax rebate from the budget surplus.

Residents that make less than $75,000 a year and didn't get the first payment will get $600. Families will also receive an additional $500 for each dependent with a social security number.

The state tax board says most direct payments will be delivered between September 1st and October 15th.

