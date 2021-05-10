Governor Newsom expands drought emergency to 39 more counties, including Kern

(KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom expanded the list of counties included in the drought emergency proclamation to 41 counties, including Kern.

According to a release, the proclamation was expanded to include Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake Watershed counties. In total 30% of the state's population is now part of the drought emergency proclamation.

Kern County was added to the proclamation list, along with 38 other counties.

The governor's office stated that climate change-induced early warm temperatures and extremely dry soils have further depleted the expected runoff water from the Sierra-Cascade snowpack, resulting in historic and unanticipated reductions in the amount of water flowing to major reservoirs, especially in Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake Watershed counties.

In April, Governor Newsom signed an emergency proclamation directing state agencies to take immediate action to bolster drought resilience across the state and declaring a State of Emergency in Mendocino and Sonoma counties due to severe drought conditions in the Russian River Watershed. On Monday, the governor took action to ensure an expedited response to address acute drought impacts in Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake Watershed counties.

The governor’s proclamation directs the State Water Board to consider modifying requirements for reservoir releases and diversion limitations to conserve water upstream later in the year to maintain water supply, improve water quality and protect cold water pools for salmon and steelhead. The state of emergency also enables flexibilities in regulatory requirements and procurement processes to mitigate drought impacts and directs state water officials to expedite the review and processing of voluntary transfers of water from one water right holder to another, enabling available water to flow where it is needed most.