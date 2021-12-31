Governor Newsom issued emergency proclamation to help recent winter storms

CALIF. (KERO) — Governor Newsom issued a state of emergency on Thursday in several counties across the state to support ongoing response to recent winter storms.

The proclamation promotes response and recovery efforts, which includes an expansion of state resources under the California Disaster Assistance Act.

Newsom released a statement on Wednesday on emergency response efforts across the state and provided an update on the state’s actions to help with the impact of weather conditions.

Caltrans issued a press release urging drivers to avoid non-essential travel to the Sierra.