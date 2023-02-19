Governor Newsom proclaims Feb 19 as 'A Day of Remembrance: Japanese American Evacuation'

(KERO) — It has been 81 years since the internment of many Japanese Americans during World War II authorized by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

This as a response to unfounded fears that Japanese Americans would act as spies for the Japanese government during the war.

That is why, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed Feb 19, 2023, "A Day of Remembrance: Japanese American Evacuation."

The Executive Order 9066 issued February 19, 1942 authorized the forced evacuation and incarceration of thousands of United States citizens because of their Japanese ancestry.

Over two and a half years, the U.S. government removed Japanese Americans from their homes on the West Coast, without a trial or due process, forcing them into internment camps.

In a statement Newsom, said "I ask that all Californians join me in solemn remembrance of the issuance of Executive Order 9066 on this day in 1942. I similarly ask that all Californians commemorate the rescission of Executive Order 9066 by President Gerald R. Ford on February 19, 1976."