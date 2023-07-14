Governor Newsom vetoes Senator Grove's bill calling for California oil and gas supervisor appointment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — A bill introduced by local state Senator Shannon Grove that would have called for the appointment of a state oil and gas supervisor was vetoed on Wednesday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom issued a response to his veto on SB 2-75 saying that he and the legislature desire for appointments to be made effectively and transparently, especially when considering California's ambitious and time-sensitive clean energy goals.

And that those who already go through the process for the current version of this position already undergo an extensive and exhaustive identification, evaluation and selection process.