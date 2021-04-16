Governor Newsom visits Bay area vaccination site, discusses vaccination efforts

CALIF., (KERO) — Thursday afternoon, the governor stopped at a vaccination site in the Bay area to discuss the changing eligibility in the state.

He also gave an update on how vaccination efforts are going, and the impact of the pause in the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

"While it is true that we had a temporary pause, a temporary setback with one of the approved vaccines, Johnson and Johnson represents just 4% of our weekly gross administration. So we are more than capable to make up for that with Moderna, which is being supplied here at this site, and Pfizer which we anticipate will increase in terms of availability. The only constraint in the state as far as administering more doses is manufactured supply."

The governor added that California has administered the sixth-highest number of vaccinations in the world.

So far, 24 million vaccinations have rolled out.

Newsom also said that right now of all the people eligible to get vaccinated about 49% have done so.

However, the governor says vaccine hesitancy is still an issue.

He attributed that to quote "certain political beliefs."

It's not just vaccination eligibility changing Thursday.

For the first time since last year, indoor concerts and performances can start back up.

Since Kern is in the orange tier, live performances can have 15% capacity or 2,000 people, whichever is fewer.

That number changes to 35% capacity if everyone in attendance shows proof of a negative COVID test or that they've been fully vaccinated.

Thursday, governor Newsom announced that for the first time since the colored tier system rolled out, all counties across California are in the red tier or higher.