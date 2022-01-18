Watch
Grammy Awards move ceremony to Las Vegas site in early April

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - A decorative grammy is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. The upcoming Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organizers called "too many risks" due to the omicron variant. The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances.
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 17:03:38-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2022 Grammy Awards will shift to an April show in Las Vegas after recently postponing the ceremony due to growing concerns with the rise of the omicron variant.

The awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, according to a joint statement released Tuesday from the Recording Academy and CBS, which broadcast the ceremony.

The show postponed its original date on Jan. 31 at the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles after organizers’ voice said there were “too many risks” over the variant case surge.

The CMT Awards will move from its originally scheduled date of April 3 to a later date in the month.

