Groundbreaking set for largest wildlife crossing near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A groundbreaking is set in California for next month on what's billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing.

The bridge over Hwy. 101 near Los Angeles will provide animals more room to roam in a bid to preserve genetic diversity. The goal is to give big cats, coyotes, deer, lizards, snakes and other creatures a safe route to open space in the Santa Monica Mountains and better access to food and potential mates.

A ceremony marking the start of construction for the span will take place on Earth Day, April 22.

The $90 million project is slated for completion by 2025.