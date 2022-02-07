Watch
Group falls through ice while skating at reservoir; 1 dead

Holly Bayly/AP
This photo released by the Sierra County Sheriff's Office shows rescue crews at the Stampede Reservoir in Downieville, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. One person drowned after a group of people fell through the ice while skating at the reservoir north of Lake Tahoe, authorities said. (Holly Bayly/Sierra County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 12:39 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 15:39:03-05

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say one person drowned and another was injured after a group of people fell through the ice while skating at a reservoir north of Lake Tahoe.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday that eight people were ice skating on Stampede Reservoir when the ice broke Saturday and six of them went into the water. The two who didn’t fall helped the others but couldn’t find one person who was the farthest from the group.

A dive team searched the reservoir and emergency responders flew over the area. But they weren’t able to locate the missing person until Sunday, when their body was recovered.

