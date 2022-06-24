Group of bipartisan lawmakers looks to protect sequoias

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy officially announced an "SOS" to save one of the largest natural wonders on the planet.

McCarthy says the threat facing the giant sequoia groves is critical. The Save Our Sequoias Act is being called a "defining" moment in wildfire policy.

McCarthy said since 2015 85% of the sequoia groves have burned with 20% of those wiped out.

"In the last three years, 20 percent almost of the giant sequoias have been destroyed by fire. This is a crisis and it must act on it now to ensure that we save them for future generations."

McCarthy says the legislation seeks to immediately address imminent threats through scientific analysis and provide land managers with what they consider to be *critical new tools and resources" to save them.