Groups that want to electrify USPS fleet file lawsuits

California Attorney General Rob Bonta joins suit
Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - A United States Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021. Four environmental groups that want the U.S. Postal Service to buy more electric delivery vehicles are suing to halt further purchases. The lawsuit, filed Thursday, April 28, 2022, in federal court in California, asks a judge to order the Postal Service to conduct a more thorough environmental review before moving forward with the next-generation vehicle program.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 11:44:30-04

(AP) — Groups that want the U.S. Postal Service to buy electric-powered delivery vehicles are suing to halt purchases of thousands of gas-powered trucks.

Two lawsuits, filed Thursday in New York and California, demand that the Postal Service conduct a more thorough environmental review before moving forward with the next-generation vehicle program. California Attorney General Rob Bonta co-led the lawsuit filing.

Plaintiffs said emissions from gasoline-powered delivery vehicle purchases will cause environmental harm for decades to come. All told, the Postal Service’s fleet includes 190,000 local delivery vehicles, most of which went into service between 1987 and 1994. The Postal Service plans to buy up to 165,000 new vehicles over the next 10 years.

