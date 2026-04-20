Gubernatorial candidate Betty Yee suspends her California campaign

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California gubernatorial candidate Betty Yee announced this morning she is suspending her campaign.

"...today I am announcing my campaign for governor will be suspended. Public service has been the honor of my lifetime, and attentive leadership really requires one to recognize the times that we're in. Understanding the ills and the challenges we face and how best to serve," Yee said.

California Democrats are expected to release the new California Voter Index survey by the middle of the day on Monday.

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