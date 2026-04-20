Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Gubernatorial candidate Betty Yee suspends her California campaign

Betty Yee announced she is suspending her campaign for governor ahead of the release of the new California Voter Index survey.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Betty Yee announces she's suspending her campaign for CA Governor
Posted
and last updated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California gubernatorial candidate Betty Yee announced this morning she is suspending her campaign.

"...today I am announcing my campaign for governor will be suspended. Public service has been the honor of my lifetime, and attentive leadership really requires one to recognize the times that we're in. Understanding the ills and the challenges we face and how best to serve," Yee said.

California Democrats are expected to release the new California Voter Index survey by the middle of the day on Monday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

04/20/2026

Mostly Sunny

86° / 53°

0%

Tuesday

04/21/2026

PM Showers

71° / 50°

48%

Wednesday

04/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 48°

6%

Thursday

04/23/2026

Partly Cloudy

76° / 55°

3%

Friday

04/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

81° / 54°

1%

Saturday

04/25/2026

PM Showers

73° / 53°

35%

Sunday

04/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 54°

9%

Monday

04/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

76° / 55°

5%