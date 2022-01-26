Watch
Gun rights group sues San Jose over liability law

Haven Daley/AP
Posted at 1:25 PM, Jan 26, 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A gun rights group and a gun owner have filed a lawsuit against a California city for a newly passed ordinance requiring citizens to obtain firearm liability insurance and pay an annual fee.

The National Association for Gun Rights and a local gun owner sued the city in federal court Tuesday after City Council members voted to approve the ordinance believed to be the first measure of its kind in the United States. An attorney representing the plaintiffs said Wednesday the law is unconstitutional and infringes on both the First and Second Amendments.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said that having liability insurance would encourage people to have gun safes, install trigger locks and take gun safety classes.

