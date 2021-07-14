Gun Violence Restraining Order Program proves to be successful in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — San Diego has taken a proactive approach to keeping communities safe through a gun violence restraining order program. The state's attorney general Rob Bonta met with city officials to discuss the program.

San Diego continuously leads the state in the number of GVRO's issued. The program is designed to remove guns from those who pose a serious threat.

Removing these guns is believed to prevent violent incidents including mass shootings. Since its inception, a thousand guns have been confiscated.