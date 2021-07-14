Watch
Gun Violence Restraining Order Program proves to be successful in San Diego

Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 13:00:50-04

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — San Diego has taken a proactive approach to keeping communities safe through a gun violence restraining order program. The state's attorney general Rob Bonta met with city officials to discuss the program.

San Diego continuously leads the state in the number of GVRO's issued. The program is designed to remove guns from those who pose a serious threat.

Removing these guns is believed to prevent violent incidents including mass shootings. Since its inception, a thousand guns have been confiscated.

