Gunfire hits kids' bedroom, sparks police standoff in Fresno

A man was shot and wounded by police after reportedly firing into a neighbor's bedroom wall in Fresno.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Mar 07, 2022
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of firing gunshots that pierced a neighbor’s bedroom wall was shot and wounded during a standoff with police in Fresno early Sunday.

Authorities say a 911 caller reported hearing gunfire and finding a bullet hole in the wall of the bedroom where his young children were asleep.

They say officers determined the shooter was a resident in the same apartment building who was “belligerent” and refused to cooperate.

During a two-hour standoff, police said they heard a shot being fired from inside the suspect's apartment, prompting the officers to return fire.

The man surrendered and had a bullet wound to the head. He's hospitalized in stable condition, and in police custody.

