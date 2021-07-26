Watch
Gunman in Wasco shooting had domestic violence arrests

23ABC News
Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the home near 1st Street and Poplar Avenue around 1 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a hostage situation. KCSO received reports that victims might be inside the home.
Deputy Shooting, Wasco, July 25, 2021
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26

WASCO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Kern County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot this weekend when his SWAT team tried to rescue hostages held inside a Wasco home by a man armed with an AK-47-style rifle and a handgun.

Four other people, including the suspect, were also killed in the shootout. The gunman had been previously arrested multiple times for domestic violence offenses.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood says Deputy Phillip Campas was slain during the violence Sunday afternoon in Wasco, a small community northwest of Bakersfield.

The suspect has not yet been named publicly but authorities say there was a restraining order filed against him that prohibited him from having firearms and going to the home.

