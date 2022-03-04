Watch
Gunman who killed 3 daughters in Sacramento was in US illegally

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - A memorial for the three young girls, who were slain by their father, David Mora, is seen outside The Church in Sacramento in Sacramento Calif., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Immigration officials told the Associated Press, Friday, March 4, 2022, that Mora had overstayed his visa after entering California from Mexico in December 2018 and was in the United States illegally. Mora, 39, who was under a restraining order and was not supposed to have a gun, when he fatally shot his three daughters, a chaperone and himself on Monday during a supervised visit with the girls.
Immigration officials say a gunman who killed his three daughters and a chaperone in a Northern California church this week was in the United States illegally.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman told The Associated Press on Friday that David Mora overstayed his visa after entering California from Mexico in December 2018. Mora killed himself after the shooting.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said because of California's so-called sanctuary state law it did not inform immigration officials last week that Mora had been arrested for punching an officer.

The development provides a possible motive because Mora could have been deported, separating him from his daughters. Investigators aren't commenting.

