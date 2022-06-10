Watch
High pressure to bring high heat to much of California

Posted at 11:58 AM, Jun 10, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters warned of dangerously high temperatures Friday in much of the interior of California as high pressure grips the region.

Excessive-heat warnings and heat advisories were issued for the Central Valley and adjacent regions, interior portions of central coast counties and across the southeastern deserts.

The National Weather Service predicted highs up to 115 degrees (46 Celsius) in the lower deserts.

Heat was expected to extend to inland portions of the San Francisco Bay Area but most of the California coastal zones remained free of heat advisories.

No red flag warnings were posted but forecasters said some areas will have elevated fire danger.

