High-tech water recycling helps So-Cal families save every drop

SAN DEIGO, Calif. (KERO) — Families in Southern California are recycling hundreds of gallons of water every month. It's a high-tech way to save every drop.

The Hydraloop works by cleaning and recycling 'gray water.' According to Hydraloop's website, the water goes through a lengthy cleaning process to separate the waste from the usable water without chemicals or filters.

San Diego resident Justin Fox bought the new water meter this year and says his water bill went down by a hundred dollars a month.

"We have to think about the fact that we live in a desert. It's not going to go away. We need to find ways of saving water."

San Diego gets most of its water from the Colorado River which is near historic lows. And while recent rain gave So-Cal relief from the drought geologists say that's only temporary.