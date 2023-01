(KERO) — Drivers who use Highway 166 near Maricopa will need to find an alternative route after Caltrans announced that portions of the road will be closed due to a sinkhole.

According to Caltrans, Highway 166 "will remain closed from Maricopa to the San Luis Obispo County line for at least one week due to a developing sinkhole south of Maricopa."

Repairs are anticipated to begin after this weekend's storm system passes through.