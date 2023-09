ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KERO) — Imagine trying to rescue a hiker in steep terrain in the middle of the night.

Those were the conditions the Montrose Search and Rescue Team was facing in California's Angeles National Forest. They say a 23-year-old went down a steep rock wall and couldn't get out.

Rescuers rappelled down and spent the night with the hiker until daybreak when a Los Angeles County fire helicopter offered a lift.

