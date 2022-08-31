Holiday weekend heat alerts for California, west coast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Brutal heat is bearing down on big cities up and down the west coast. More than 20 major U.S. cities will be under a heat alert as a prolonged and record-breaking heat dome builds through the Labor Day weekend.

There are 30 million people already under excessive heat warnings from central to southern California.

Even coastal cities like San Fransisco that sometimes avoid these heat waves won't escape the heat. The Seattle area is also expected to see temperatures 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal, and parts of the southwest could exceed 110 degrees.

This latest heat wave comes on the heels of other major heat waves this summer in the central and western United States.