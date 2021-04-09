Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Hollywood Bowl to reopen for 2021 season with capacity limit

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/AP
A marquee at the Hollywood Bowl concert venue bears a coronavirus-related message, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Virus Outbreak Hollywood
Posted at 11:03 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 14:03:19-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Hollywood Bowl will reopen for the 2021 season with a limited-capacity audience due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced Friday that Bowl concerts will resume in May with a capacity for about 4,000 people based on current public health guidance. The number is expected to increase later in the summer as guidelines evolve.

The reopening will begin with four free concerts for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers. The Philharmonic says its other outdoor venue,

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive